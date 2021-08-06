Seth MacFarlane Wants ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox Because of Tucker Carlson

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is fed up with Fox about the misinformation aired on Fox News, and wishes his iconic TV series was broadcast anywhere else.
MacFarlane, whose show is on the Fox TV network ― part of the same corporate family as Fox News ― called out the company over one of its hosts, Tucker Carlson, who has played a major role in spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the Jan. 6 insurrection:
“Family Guy” has aired on Fox for all 19 seasons of the show’s history and will run for at least one more. MacFarlane’s crack about NBC referred to a $200 million deal with the rival network that he reached last year.
As Deadline reported, MacFarlane has shared his uneasiness with the studio’s corporate relationship to Fox News before. Last year, he spoke out about host Laura Ingraham.
“I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation,” he wrote at the time.
In recent years, Carlson’s show has featured increasingly extremist rhetoric. In addition to airing conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection, the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines, he’s also railed against immigrants, and both he and his guests have disseminated white nationalist talking points.
Why is Fox news being sued for $2.7 Billion? Smartmatic has accused Fox News of being part of a “disinformation campaign” that amplified former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims about the 2020 U.S. Also what about another election technology company, Dominion Voting Systems, filed its own $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Fox news needs to clean its act up and stop distorting reality. Documented facts are one thing and opinions are another. Bringing people on that are expressing an opinion that you know could be spreading false information is the problem.
To quote a U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil who wrote “Fox News host Tucker Carlson “is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary,’ “
Having worked in the legal field for over 35 years, I can honestly tell you that the best defense in an offense. These companies are simply grandstanding and years from now, we will hear that the cases were either thrown out or settled out of court.
Truth really seems to hurt here…Fox is the only network that seems to even care abut the correct info being aired. Family Guy is a COMIC>>>> and has no problem sending all kinds of negative ideals out to the public. Domestic violence, is portrayed as comicial? If Tucker wasn’t telling the correct information, why would these ppl be so against it?? Think ppl think!