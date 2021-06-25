The Fate of Rudy Giuliani

New York’s highest court on Thursday took the unprecedented action of suspending lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s license to practice law in the state even though he has yet to stand trial.

In contesting the results of the 2020 election in defense of former President Donald Trump, Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” that posed “an immediate threat to the public,” said the court.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

The court went on to link Giuliani directly to the January 6th “attack,”claiming his actions “directly inflamed tensions that bubbled over into the events of January 6th, 2021 in this nation’s Capitol.”

The court added that it needs no evidence to illustrate a connection between Giuliani’s so-called “misconduct” and the events of January 6th.

“This event only emphasizes the larger point that the broad dissemination of false statements, casting doubt on the legitimacy of thousands of validly cast votes, is corrosive to the public’s trust in outmost important democratic institutions,” said the court, adding that Giuliani is likely to face “permanent sanctions.”

—

This is the perfect example of cancel culture. Just like Facebook’s banishment of Donald Trump, the state of New York is trying to remove Giuliani from the public eye because they don’t agree with his views.

In a statement, Giuliani’s lawyers said they were “disappointed” in the court for suspending his license before he was granted a hearing.

“We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, denies the allegations but has promised not to discuss the 2020 election in public.