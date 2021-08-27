in Uncategorized

The Most Banned Woman in the World

A congressional candidate for Florida’s 21st district stood out amongst the crop of 2020 challengers looking to unseat an incumbent, in that the woman in question has been deemed unsuitable to see or hear by many of our favorite names in media.

Surprisingly, Laura Loomer, 27, of Delray Beach Florida, has experienced an incredible number of bans over the past few years. According to Mrs. Loomer’s campaign page, the “Jewish Conservative investigative journalist and activist” is banned from “Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Medium, TeeSpring, and even Chase Bank.”

Regardless of the arguments for or against tech companies being permitted to ban users, especially those running for office, Mrs. Loomer’s success in garnering a nearly 40% result in the 2020 election shows the disconnect between these large companies and the American people.

When considering the possible reach candidate Loomer lost with her inability to utilize the services banned to her, one has to wonder if democracy is possible when there is an imbalance in treatment from the various tech companies.

As a thought, imagine an America in 1964, but with our modern behaviors regarding de-platforming. Could we call such a society a fair and functioning democracy if political candidates of one orientation were refused access to the handful of existing stations? Would LBJ have defeated Barry Goldwater if the networks banned his now-famous “Daisy” political ad?

With many brands and services in existence, a great deal of confusion over diversity occurs. The truth is, we don’t live a world very different than that with 6 news stations.

5 companies control 90 percent of the media we’re likely to consume. If those 5 conglomerates ban access to those of a specific orientation, one endorsed by at least 40 percent of Florida’s 21st, a fair and functional democratic election is not occurring.

Regardless of subjective justifications for a ban, an incredible advantage is given to a candidate when their opponent has been either partially or completely de-platformed. For people celebrating the continuation of democracy, many Americans seem unconcerned over 5 holding-companies controlling the propagation of information in our country.

Written by Marley

  1. She had no chance in Florida’s 21st district. WHY it is one of bluest districts in State of Florida. In the 2020 election Trump lost the district by 41.2% to Biden’s 58.2%. The next question you need to ask is why was Trump banned? In 2014 the Republican party did not want to run a candidate against Ted Deutch who won the district by 99.6% of the vote.

    The truth is that Florida is a Republican-controlled state. It’s so bad the Florida Supreme Court had to redraw the Republican gerrymandered maps. Bottom line was they got caught cheating in direct violation of the Florida Constitution.

    The Supreme Court is now 100% appointed by Republicans. As Florida has gained one more congressional seat. Not sure if the court will follow the Florida constitution or will they support a gerrymandered Republican map.

    If you want the document the truth read the Supreme Cort of Florida decision.
    https://www.flsenate.gov/usercontent/session/redistricting/legal/sc14-1905_Final_Opinion.pdf

    Reply

