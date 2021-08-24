The World Turns on Joe Biden

The whole world seems to be turning on Joe Biden. While he and Kamala both have been seen to be attempting to laugh it all off, the recent actions with how his administration has handled Afghanistan have resulted in Republicans and Democrats alike questioning his ability to lead the United States, while leaders from around the world speak out against his decisions.

Days after the former President Donald Trump held a massive rally in Alabama, Biden seems to be losing more and more support from here in America to the world abroad. While many want to see a return to true leadership from the United States, the current leadership seems to be continually failing in everything that they attempt to accomplish.

Between rising inflation, the massive failure in Afghanistan, mask mandates, vaccine pushing, and the continual censorship and demonization of anyone who asks questions about anything, as well as his own continual refusal to let media question anything that wasn’t a pre planned question (how many times has Biden walked away when asked questions now?), people are beginning to see through the illusion of competence that has been portrayed since the beginning of his run for the presidency and well after and into seemingly becoming elected.

In recent interviews, Biden has tried to shrug off his failures, even going as far as laughing at the situation he has helped create. In one of the most recent televised discussions, a reporter confronted Biden on his public approval.

The reporter said to Biden, “Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you have handled it. The poll also found that based in part with what has transpired in the last week, the majority of Americans, forgive me, I’m just the messenger, no longer consider you to be competent, focused or effective in the job.”

Biden scratched his nose and said, “I haven’t seen that poll.”

The reporter followed by saying, “It’s out there. CBS this morning.”

Biden then began laughing at the thought from his podium.

During a brief from the White House, another reporter asked Biden, “Do you trust the Taliban?”

Biden then replied, “I don’t trust anybody including you. I love you but there’s not a lot of people I trust.”

Even ABC News is revealing its concerns. During a special report live broadcast, one of its reporters said, “This very much remains a disaster and one of the contributing factors here is when you listen to the president, he is saying things that simply do not comport with the reality that we are seeing with our own eyes.”

NBC News cut away from a White House briefing from Joe Biden as soon as the first reporter asked “what is your thought process” on Afghanistan.

During a segment on Dan Bongino’s Unfiltered show, he called for the immediate resignation of Joe Biden, saying that, “The first message is for Joe Biden, our president in name only: You failed. You are a total, epic, colossal apocalyptic failure. You failed the American people, you failed our country, you failed our military, our Army, our Marines, our Air Force, our Navy, you failed the Afghan people, you failed our allies. You, you, you failed everyone. Because you were a coward. You failed. History will remember this as one of the most colossal, epic political failures in America’s history. And you did this. Not our military. You did this.”

Bongino continued, “And not only did you fail, when your failures became obvious to everyone, when we watched Afghans fall off planes trying to get out of a country taken over by medieval savages, you dismissed them, telling people ‘Don’t worry, it was just a couple of days ago’.

Bongino concluded, “Biden should resign immediately. Biden should have resigned yesterday, in fact, he should have resigned last week. Listen, that’s a serious message. I don’t take it lightly. If he doesn’t resign, Joe Biden should be impeached. I get what you are saying that we would be handing the country to Kamala Harris. Ladies and gentlemen, it can’t get any worse.”

Lindsey Graham agrees with this assessment, along with several other members of the Republican Party, sharing online that, “If we leave Americans behind, or if we leave thousands of Afghans who fought bravely alongside us behind, President Biden deserves to be impeached for a High Crime and Misdemeanor of Dereliction of Duty.”

Americans aren’t the only ones stepping up with messages against Joe Biden’s actions in Afghanistan. Czech president Milos Zeman says, “by withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Americans have lost their status of global leader.”

UK Parliament member Tom Tugendhat, who spent time himself fighting in Afghanistan, said, “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, to claim they ran, is shameful.

Chris Byrant of the Labour Party there stated that Biden’s recent comments are “some of the most shameful comments ever from an American president.”

A segment from Sky News Australia ended with an entire panel of reporters collectively laughing at Joe Biden. Speaking on how Americans have turned on Joe Biden and making jokes about his job and covering for the Hunter Biden laptop scandals, prostitution failures and art mishaps, they said, “Joe Biden says that Hunter Biden is the smartest person he knows… he’s dumber than a bag of rocks.”

They concluded the broadcast after laughing saying that, “The tragedy is, I suspect you were right, that Hunter Biden probably is the smartest person he knows. & there you go.”

No matter if anything changes with Biden being president, I personally still wonder if Kamala would be capable of doing any better. I miss the leadership of Donald Trump, but I know that many across the nation and world would disagree with that thought. The Arizona election audit is supposed to release information this week, but looking at the past with things like the Durham Report, who knows if anything will actually move forward. The future is unknown entirely, but the moment sure is a mess.