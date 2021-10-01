Tucker mutilates Australia’s tough lockdown restrictions

Tucker gives his take on Australian government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that have ensued because of it. And how it could happen further west.

Highlights include:

“Two years ago, June 2019, the federal police in Sydney raided the offices of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. They weren’t at all unclear about why they were raiding the offices.”

“It wasn’t a crime to broadcast the story, and Australia’s federal police didn’t pretend it was. Instead, they served the broadcaster with a warrant that authorized them, the police, to cover up any evidence of the Australian military’s misconduct. The warrant allowed police to ‘add, copy, delete, or alter any material they wanted to alter on the broadcaster’s computer.’”

“Two years later, what does Australia look like? Well, it looks a lot like China did at the beginning of the pandemic. That’s the sad truth.”

“This isn’t all of Australia. The whole country is not locked down. In Australia, most of the lockdowns are in the eastern part of the country, that’s where the capital of the country is, that’s where the federal government has the most control. The western part, the less populated part of Australia meanwhile, which is home to most of the country’s national resources, isn’t locked down at all.”

“Western Australia has had virtually no cases of covid. How does that happen? How does western Australia not lock down but remain virtually covid-free? Simple. By controlling its borders.”

“Here’s the revealing thing. In Australia, the federal government is angry that western Australia has closed its borders. They want that part of the country to open those borders. Really? Why would that be?”

“Ohh. So, you have to get vaccinated to have any of your freedoms, but even if you are vaccinated, you’re not allowed to go to church. So, what is the point of vaccination? Why did the federal government in Australia lock everybody down if there’s no actual way to stop the lockdowns?”

Original Article: https://politicrossing.com/tucker-shreds-australias-tough-covid-restrictions/