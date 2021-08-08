Underage Victim Accuses Joe Biden

There is a reason why people call Joe Biden “Creepy Joe”. A recent revelation from an underage victim on Ticktock publicly accused the President of a past sexual assault. Now, not only has a young girl shared the story of the awful incident, but a long time existing video of the event has resurfaced online.

Maria Piacesi, niece of Republican Senator Steve Daines, recently revealed that the current President of the United States Joe Biden had disgustingly pinched her nipple during a swearing in ceremony back on January 3rd of 2015. The event was caught on video, and many who have been looking into Joe for a long time have been waiting for something to come out in the public sphere about the creepy gesture. She wasn’t the only one either, and all it takes is for any individual to do some digging to find a plethora of videos where Joe Biden inappropriately touches not only women around him, but children. And these incidents are only what has been caught on video.

Maria Piacesi, now 14, was only 8 years old at the time that Joe Biden reached in to pinch her chest. In a conversation on her Tiktok page between her and a user named Johnathan Pasetti, Pasetti asked her if Biden had touched her inappropriately at the time.

Maria responded, “Yes”, but then deleted the comment. When asked why she deleted her response, Maria said, “I have friends that would no longer be friends with me if they knew that.”

The conversation continued with Pasetti saying, “Those ‘friends’ are not true friends then. You were abused by a pervert and deserve justice, but only you can exact that justice by telling others.”

Maria then moved away from public comments to send Pasetti a direct message, saying that, “I would do something about it – to be honest – if I thought it would help, but it would only make more people angry and I’ve already had people calling me out saying I’m lying and this is BS, even though it is not. I just don’t think it would help anything right now.”

Pasetti responded to the direct message saying, “I understand your apprehension. The first thing, though, is not letting him get away with it because then he can do it to others. I just want you to know that there are millions of people who are on your side and they believe you. There is video evidence of what happened and I believe you. We all believe you.”

When the conversation was leaked online, Maria deleted her Tiktok account to protect her own privacy. Some say that the conversation was fabricated, but a simple search of friends or a look through the Google cache proves that she was in fact the original user. Not to mention, again, the video evidence.

Even recently, Joe Biden has continued to say some very creepy things to young girls in public that seemed to have slipped under the public radar.

In May of 2021, at an address he delivered at Joint Base Langley – Eustis before Memorial Day, he was caught telling an elementary school aged girl that, “I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Back at a May 2019 campaign event, Biden told a 10 year old girl, “I bet you’re as bright as you are good looking.”

Why all of this, and much more when it comes to Joe Biden being inappropriate with women and young girls, isn’t being talked about more doesn’t make any sense. Maybe looking at how Cuomo is being handled at the moment, we can hope to see the same in the future for Joe Biden.