Viral Video Shows Kamala Harris Hires Kids To Be ‘Interested In NASA’

Vice President Kamala Harris has been mocked by conservative voices over a NASA video in which she talks about space exploration with children who turned out to be actors.

Marking World Space Week, the YouTube video titled Get Curious With Vice President Harris, shows five teenagers talking about space on a trip to Washington, DC where they visit the Naval Observatory.

In the nine-minute video, the group talks via Zoom with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station (ISS).

They interact with Harris, who is also head of the Space Council, and react excitedly when she tells them they are “going to learn so much,” as well as “see the craters on the moon with your own eyes.”

The film shows Harris fielding questions from the teenagers.

But some media outlets reported that the video misled viewers by portraying the group as being selected solely because of their interest in space.

Trevor Bernardino, 13, from Monterrey, California, told KSBW TV he got the call to appear in the video after sending in a monologue about something he is passionate about and three questions he would ask a world leader.

“Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,'” he told the network. He was joined by child actors Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim, Zhoriel Tapo and Sydney Schmooke, the Daily Mail reported.

Among those not amused was Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson who took aim at the video during a discussion on his show on Monday with fellow conservative Candace Owens.

‘If you dare, look it up, watch it. Watch it again, watch your own soul die as you do,” he said, “it’s the fakest thing that’s ever been caught on video.”

Owens was equally dismissive, telling the Tucker Carlson Tonight host “it’s so scripted, there is nothing authentic about her at all.”

Donald Trump Jr tweeted his disdain, writing, “just when you thought the most fake human being in the history of the world couldn’t get any more phony there’s this… Her commitment to cringe is truly impressive!”

GOP spokesman Paris Dennard tweeted: “The office of the @VP is @VeepHBO in real life,” in referring to the comedy series starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the fictional vice president. He shared a video of the exchange with the credits from the show.

“Harris is worthy of an Emmy for this performance along with acting like she is managing the border crisis,” Dennard added.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert also shared the video, tweeting, “she’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Martinson wrote: “From fake presidential office sets in the EEOB to child actors – this administration is a joke.”

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, also chimed in, tweeting: “Wow even worse than we knew. Kamala Harris used child actors in her space video.”

As of Tuesday morning, over 6,500 people had disliked the video on NASA’s YouTube channel, which was more than three times as many as those who like it.

Newsweek has contacted Harris’ the White House for comment.

Original Article: https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-child-actors-nasa-video-widespread-derision-1638058