Walmart: US was Created as a “White Supremacy System”

Race, we are told, is a social construct. Yet every institution – public or private – in America is dedicated to promoting the anti-white mindset on a 24/7/365 basis.
Race is very, very real. Equality is the social construct. Thus the sole reason why every institution perpetuates anti-white hatred. [Walmart vs. Whiteness: The company’s new training program tells hourly employees that they are guilty of “internalized racial superiority.”, City Journal, October 14, 2021]:
Walmart Inc. has launched a critical race theory training program that denounces the United States as a “white supremacy system” and teaches white, hourly wage employees that they are guilty of “white supremacy thinking” and “internalized racial superiority.”
According to a cache of internal documents I have obtained from a whistleblower, Walmart launched the program in 2018 in partnership with the Racial Equity Institute, a Greensboro, North Carolina, consulting firm that has worked extensively with universities, government agencies, and private corporations. The program is based on the core principles of critical race theory, including “intersectionality,” “internalized racial oppression,” “internalized racial inferiority,” and “white anti-racist development.” Since the program’s launch, Walmart has trained more than 1,000 employees and made the program mandatory for executives and recommended for hourly wage workers in Walmart stores. When reached for comment, Walmart confirmed that the company has “engaged REI for a number of training sessions since 2018” and has “found these sessions to be thought provoking and constructive.”
The program begins with the claim that the United States is a “white supremacy system,” designed by white Europeans “for the purpose of assigning and maintaining white skin access to power and privilege.” American history is presented as a long sequence of oppressions, from the “construction of a ‘white race’” by colonists in 1680 to President Obama’s stimulus legislation in 2009, “another race neutral act that has disproportionately benefited white people.” Consequently, the Walmart program argues, white Americans have been subjected to “racist conditioning” that indoctrinates them into “white supremacy,” or the view “that white people and the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions.”
Following the principle that “diagnosis determines treatment,” the Walmart program seeks to create a psychological profile of whiteness that can then be treated through “white anti-racist development.” Whites, according to the trainers, are inherently guilty of “white privilege” and “internalized racial superiority,” the belief that “one’s comfort, wealth, privilege and success has been earned by merits and hard work” rather than through the benefits of systemic racism. Walmart’s program argues that this oppressive “white supremacy culture” can be summarized in a list of qualities including “individualism,” “objectivity,” “paternalism,” “defensiveness,” “power hoarding,” “right to comfort, “and “worship of the written word”—which all “promote white supremacy thinking” and “are damaging to both people of color and to white people.”
The training program recommends that “discussions about racist conditioning” should be conducted in racially segregated “affinity groups,” because “people of color and white people have their own work to do in understanding and addressing racism.” Walmart employees who are racial minorities, in the framework of the training program, suffer from “constructed racist oppression” and “internalized racial inferiority.” Their internal psychology is considered shattered and broken, dominated by internal messages such as “we believe there is something wrong with being a person of color,” “we have lowered self-esteem,” “we have lowered expectations,” “we have very limited choices,” and “we have a sense of limited possibility.” Minorities thus begin to believe the “myths promoted by the racist system,” develop feelings of “self-hate,” “anger,” “rage,” and “ethnocentrism,” and are forced to “forget,” “lie,” and “stop feeling” in order to secure basic survival.
The solution, according to Walmart’s program, is to encourage whites to participate in “white anti-racist development”—a psychological conditioning program that reorients white consciousness toward “anti-racism.” The training program teaches white employees that ideas such as “I’m normal,” “we’re all the same,” and “I am not the problem” are racist constructs, driven by internalized racial superiority. The program encourages whites to accept their “guilt and shame,” adopt the idea that “white is not right,” acknowledge their complicity in racism, and, finally, move toward “collective action” whereby “white can do right.” The goal is for whites to climb the “ladder of empowerment for white people” and recreate themselves with a new “anti-racist identity.”
Walmart’s training program seems a study in opportunism. For years, activists have attacked the company’s business practices; the critical race theory program helps the giant retailer shift blame to forces beyond its control. As the company denounces “white supremacy culture”—with components including “objectivity,” “individualism,” and “hoarding”—its entire nine-member top executive leadership, except technology chief Suresh Kumar, is white, and its top six leaders made a combined $112 million in salary in 2019. Chief executive officer Doug McMillon, whom the whistleblower described as a “true believer” in critical race theory, hopes to export woke ideology to every Fortune 100 company through his role as chairman of the Business Roundtable.
The formula is clear: American executives, among the most successful people on the planet, can collect accolades and social status by promoting fashionable left-wing ideologies. Meantime, their hourly workers, making between $25,000 and $30,000 yearly, are asked to undergo dishonest and humiliating rituals to confront their “white privilege” and “white supremacy thinking.” McMillon gets the social justice credit; his workers pay the price.
It’s simple. Stay away from Walmart.
Corporate America perpetuates anti-whiteness.
Original Article: https://www.unz.com/sbpdl/its-no-longer-sam-waltons-walmart-walmart-teaches-employees-the-united-states-created-as-a-white-supremacy-system/
A company with a track record of many ethical violations, that treats their employees like schitt, has No business lecturing upon anything.
Let’s Go Walmart!!
I’m with you..!
Walmart is a fn store not a psychotic evaluation study. When white people don’t buy sh.. from Walmart with green money what is the benefit of critical removal theory? Walmart you are removed!
WALMART YOU AND THAT SCNILE RETARDED IDIOT JOE BIDEN CAN KISS MY ASS!!!!!
to hell with walmart
While Douglas McMillion (don’t you love “Million” in his name) and five of his top executives raked in $112 million in salaries in 2019, he believes he represents “social justice”? I am so over BLM, CRT, and liberal socialism destroying America.
More brainwashing!
I will never shop at Walmart again. I am selling all my stocks and telling everyone I know to not shop with such a racist company. It is large corporations like you that are money hungry and bow to the left. We are all equal and should not matter what color or race you are. White people have to stand up for ourselves. We have no control over our race or color when born. Companies like you are fanning the Fire. I hope more people fill this way and stop shopping at your stores.
I guess we won’t be shopping at walmart’s anymore!!
All of a sudden my reply disappeared.
I own a considerable number of shares in Walmart. I will be sure to vote against every board member at the time of the next proxy vote. I would just sell the shares but I feel more can be accomplished by trying to change the company’s BOD.
Let us know when you get things changed. Maybe I’ll shop at Wal-Mart again. It WA$ my go-to but no more.
👎 Down with Wal-Mart
Walmart needs to look at the diversity of their Board of Directors. Seems that it’s easier to make statements, rather than take action to ensure it at the top.
When the colored folks don’t get there way, the call us White People Racists.
I got News for you Walmart – Excecutives – how many Black People have earned a ” NOBEL PRICE “,
and or have made great contribution to Man kind ….??? So much for racial / white superiority !
Greedy Walmart took business to the Chinese. Exploiting the Chinese, a different color of course, labor and making a profit had damaged the US economy. I remember when they were promoting American jobs. For some reason, meaning $$, they turned against Americans of all colors. They turned against Americans of all colors by their Chinese philosophy, what ever that was! The Chinese do not love us. They just want our money, to own American industries, and develop weapons for destroying us! I’ve spent my last dollar in their vindictive stores. Too bad that their current workforce, of all colors, must endure hatred by their superiors! The original, Sam Walton, had a better idea about people…they were all the same to him. Now we see his children hold millions $ in their names (from Daddy).. How much can the American people endure. Guess I’ll go to the local white owned grocery store from this time forward!
You said it perfectly! Greed and money are indeed the root of all evil. I, too, will take my WASP self and my WASP $$ elsewhere!! (For the younger generations that may not be aware: WASP = WHITE Anglo-Saxon Protestant.
I will never step foot in Walmart again!!!
Walmart is racist…I am offended
I’m offended too. I’ll not be shopping at Walmart! Husband does sometimes. I haven’t been there in almost two years! It’ll be another 20 before I go back. I’ll be 90.
Sam Walton is rolling in his grave. Beware of being haunted and boycotted.
My son worked at a Walmart 8 years ago and even at that time they were working the crap out of the white employees and letting the black ones sit on their hind ends and collect a paycheck. My son got fed up with it and walked out after being with Walmart for 3 years. And since my son no longer worked there I really didn’t have any need to shop at Walmart. I did go there once in a great while because there were a few items no one else had. Now they now longer have those items and I no longer need to go to Walmart at all, especially since they are now racist against white people. Interesting attitude for a store that started in Arkansas, a confederate state.
Goodbye Walmart!
You just don’t get it!
Apologizing for our past us nuts!
Every Jew, German, English, Spanish, Italian, French ,
Roman , Greek, East snd West Indies, south America, Middle East ,and African country had slaves at one time or another !
The majority race always ruled and set up rules for their society snd people ….! Indians had slaves in America!
Where do you start snd end!???
A foolish exercise by a foolish company !
People and companies are making choices ….that will
Boomerang on them sooner or later!
Where is the nearest Target ? And Amazon gas my online now!!!
Should have stayed out of the gutter ….now you are in over your head!
How do you like that? White hourly wage workers must submit to humiliation and be indoctrinated to believe that to be born White somehow makes you a sick deplorable who must walk around feeling all ashamed for immutable characteristics? All for a crummy wage, paid by some of the richest people on the planet? What a coincidence that the Waltons are as WASP as it gets.
This Critical Race Theory must be exposed debunked and thrown in the garbage!