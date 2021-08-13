What conservatives say versus what liberals hear

Having a polite conversation is becoming increasingly harder as the country becomes more polarized around the Covid-19 vaccine. Some want compulsory shots; others believe jabs should be optional. All too often, it devolves into liberal-leaning citizens thinking conservative-minded people are uneducated and rigid. Here’s a breakdown of common statements that conservatives make, how liberals interpret them, and what is truly meant.
What a conservative says: I’m not sure how I feel about getting the Covid vaccination.
What a conservative actually means: I need more time to think about injecting a relatively new vaccine into my body. I’m concerned about the possible side effects and its inability to fully protect me or keep me from spreading the coronavirus to other people. Besides, I’m suspicious of why the government is pushing this particular vaccine so hard. I secretly think it’s a futuristic serum that will turn me into an alien with green skin and one eyeball in the middle of my forehead.
Not really. But sometimes it seems like you might as well say that, but they’re going to think it anyway.
What a conservative says: I don’t think kids should have to wear face masks in school.
What a liberal hears: I hate kids and want them to die.
What a conservative actually means: I’m concerned about the long-term detrimental effects of mask wearing on children who don’t socialize normally for two years. Numerous studies and researchers have proven that kids aren’t significant spreaders of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Plus, kids can shed the virus from their systems in as little as 48 hours.
What a conservative says: Covid-19 has a really high survival rate.
What a liberal hears: I’m too ignorant to understand statistics and how they apply to global populations, my own community, and my daily life.
What a conservative actually means: Covid-19 has a really high survival rate. Of the approximately 35.2 million confirmed cases in the US, about 614,300 people have died. This is a 1.7% mortality rate, as calculated by Johns Hopkins University. This equates to a 98.3% survival rate. As previously stated, that’s a really high survival rate.
Additionally, demographics point to specific demographics that are more heavily impacted by Covid than others. Data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows that 79% of Covid deaths are attributed to people aged 65 and older. People between ages 45 and 64 account for 18% of deaths, and those under 45 years old account for 2.8%.
What a conservative says: It’s pretty hypocritical of Barak Obama, all the world leaders at the G7 Summit, and other high profile individuals to encourage universal mask wearing and social distancing while simultaneously engaging in maskless socializing.
What a liberal hears: It’s kind of messed up that our leaders say one thing and do another. Do we operate under two different sets of rules? If it’s good enough for us, it should be good enough for them.
What a conservative actually means: I’m not trying to Obama-bash or hate on Boris Johnson, even though his hair is worse than Trumps, but it sure is nice to find some common ground with a liberal. After all, we’re all Americans who are in this together.
I think that you are giving the libs too much credit for the “tolerance” they tout for us to observe, while they eschew even legal levels for themselves.
I AM A 74 YEAR OLD AMERICAN PATRIOT, RETIRED FROM MY JOB OF 47 YEARS, SPENT MY TIME IN 1966, 1967 IN VIETNAM, STILL MARRIED TO THE SAME WONDERFUL GOD SENT WOMAN 54 YEARS,WHO BLESSED US WITH 4 CHILDREN, 6 GRANDCHILDREN ,ONE GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD AND AFTER 8MO OF BIDEN-HARRIS, SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS AND YELLOW BACK REPUBLICAN, HAVE HAD ENOUGH!!!!!!! NOW IS THE TIME TO GO TO ACTION AND STOP TALKING AND TAKE THE HEAD OFF THE POISONIST SNAKES THAT ARE KILLING AMERICA FOR OUR CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN! MAGA!!!! AMERICA FIRST, SELF- SUFFICIENT IN OIL, PERSCRIPTIONS, JOBS, GOD FIRST, FAMILY, COUNTRY AND GET RID “NOW” OF THESE SNAKES, BLM, ANTIFA PUNKS, CRT, ANTI AMERICAN LEFT WINGERS, “CLOSE THE BOARDER, FINISH THE WALL, GET CHINA FOR 4 TRILLION DOLLARS AND TARIFF’S AND DECLARE OUR DEBT TO THEM “EVEN” FOR THE CHINA VIRUS, DECLARE AND EXECUTE ANYONE ENVOLVED IN ILLEGAL VOTING SCANDLE AND SHOW OUR KID WE DO NOT REWARD STEALING BUT THERE IS A COST TO STEALING!!! FREE FAIR ELECTIONS SIMPLE!!!! THE ONLY VOTE THAT COUNTS ARE THE ONES MADE IN POLLING PLACES BY AN INDIVIDUAL AND THOSE THAT ARE MAILED (ANYONE CAN DO THIS EVEN A BLIND, HANDYCAP, CAN NOT WALK, NO HEARING PERSON THAT HAS AN ADDRESS AND NAME THAT IS LIVING AND IS NOT AN ILLEGAL, OR FELON!!!!!! TALKING IS OVER AND SNAKE HUNTING IS OPEN AND START IN THE SWAMP THAT HAS PLENTY OF REPUBLICANS IN IT ! I HOPE SATURDAY AT THE REVENGE TOUR OR THE 2021 RESURRECTION TOUR TRUMP AND 74,000,000 PLUS AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE READY FOR ACTION AND TALKING IS OVER ! MY POWDER IS ” DRY” AND I AM READY TO RIGHT THE SHIP!!!
Outstanding!
You made your thoughts clear and concise and there should be no room for misunderstandings.
It’s time that anyone who cares for the blessings of our American freedoms stand up and speak loud enough for all to hear. We want to pass this great legacy on to our children, grandchildren and beyond.
It’s so tiring to hear how bad is good and good is bad while our early American patriots were evil and therefore our country’s founding is egregious to all generations.
What a shame it is for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in order for all to enjoy these freedoms to actually witness human beings set out in full attempt to destroy and burn another’s property and livelihood and then, receive praise from an elected official!
It doesn’t take much observation to notice how many businesses have signs and publishing’s referencing the needing employees while the unemployment line sits home awaiting an entitlement check.
Watching the GNP and The GDP shrink in America is heartbreaking along with the shrinking or disappearing middle class where the stability of American economy is secured.
Surely, there are many, many more who care about our freedom and the secure future of our children than the radicals who are bent on destroying them.
What say ye?
Well said AMEN
Well said, I would only add one thing…. that is I really DO NOT care what any liberal hears or thinks when I speak!!!!