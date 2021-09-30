Whistleblower Alleges Mayorkas Wants to Terminate Most Border Patrol If Not Vaxxed

A whistleblower came forward and alleged DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas is threatening to terminate border patrol agents who don’t get the Covid vaccine by November.

So border patrol agents must be vaccinated, but the illegal aliens flooding over the border are not subjected to any vaccine or testing mandates.

Jim Jordan, Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to Mayorkas on Tuesday demanding answers.

“While our border is facing this serious crisis, we have learned that you are threatening to terminate a significant portion of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) workforce,” Jim Jordan wrote. “On September 9, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order 14043 requiring federal employees to fully vaccinate against Covid-19 or face termination of their employment.”

Rep. Jordan continued, “It has come to our attention that the men and women of CBP have been given official notice that they must be fully vaccinated by November 2021 or face termination.”

Jordan argued the vaccine mandate will reduce the already-depleted Border Patrol workforce in the middle of an unprecedented border crisis.

“It is simply unbelievable that the Biden Administration will allow Covid-positive illegal aliens to surge across the border but will terminate dedicated law-enforcement officers who do not comply with Biden’s mandate.”

