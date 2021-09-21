White House ‘Puppet Masters’ Cut Biden’s Mic at Press Event

Joe Biden’s “handlers” needed to cut his microphone off at a recent press event before he made yet another famous foot-swallowing gaff.

The White House abruptly cut the feed of President Biden’s briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials.

During a recent visit to Boise, Idaho, Biden received a briefing about the ongoing wildfires that have plagued several states out west. While Biden spoke for much of the briefing, at one point, he said he wanted to hear more from George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters.

“Can I ask you a question?” Biden asked.

“Of course,” Geissler responded.

“One of the things that I’ve been working on with some others is —” Biden said before being cut off mid-sentence.

The White House has not responded to requests nor issued a statement as to why they cut the feed, but this is far from the first time that Biden Media Masters have taken such action. Last month, the president’s audio feed was cut as he was about to respond to a reporter’s question on his administration’s military withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

In March, the White House cut the feed as Biden said he was “happy to take questions” while speaking to Democratic lawmakers at a virtual event. This latest incident comes just days after Politico reported how White House staffers will “either mute [Biden] or turn off his remarks” out of “anxiety” that he will veer away from “the West Wing’s carefully orchestrated messaging.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously admitted during an interview that Biden is often advised by her staff not to take questions.

Biden raised eyebrows last week when he told a crowd, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room” at a White House event following his prepared remarks.