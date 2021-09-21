White House ‘Puppet Masters’ Cut Biden’s Mic at Press Event

Joe Biden’s “handlers” needed to cut his microphone off at a recent press event before he made yet another famous foot-swallowing gaff.
The White House abruptly cut the feed of President Biden’s briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials.
During a recent visit to Boise, Idaho, Biden received a briefing about the ongoing wildfires that have plagued several states out west. While Biden spoke for much of the briefing, at one point, he said he wanted to hear more from George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters.
“Can I ask you a question?” Biden asked.
“Of course,” Geissler responded.
“One of the things that I’ve been working on with some others is —” Biden said before being cut off mid-sentence.
The White House has not responded to requests nor issued a statement as to why they cut the feed, but this is far from the first time that Biden Media Masters have taken such action. Last month, the president’s audio feed was cut as he was about to respond to a reporter’s question on his administration’s military withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.
In March, the White House cut the feed as Biden said he was “happy to take questions” while speaking to Democratic lawmakers at a virtual event. This latest incident comes just days after Politico reported how White House staffers will “either mute [Biden] or turn off his remarks” out of “anxiety” that he will veer away from “the West Wing’s carefully orchestrated messaging.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously admitted during an interview that Biden is often advised by her staff not to take questions.
Biden raised eyebrows last week when he told a crowd, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room” at a White House event following his prepared remarks.
35 CommentsLeave a Reply
They cut this moron off because he is mentally incompetent and must be monitored whenever he opens his mouth. He belongs is an “asylum” NOT IN THE WHITE HOUSE.
«Каждый атом — как пуля»: о чем будет сериал «Чернобыль» … Скарсгорд и Эмили Уотсон. Сериал чернобыль онлайн бесплатно. Сериалы новые бесплатно хорошие.
PR-250 с верхней подачей пленки предназначена для упаковки широкого ассортимента продукции в трехшовный пакет типа flow-pack (флоу пак) в термосвариваемую пленку с шириной полотна до 250 мм.
http://upakovchik.ru/equipment/doy-pack Метизы представляют собой металлоизделия широкого ассортимента, предназначенные для использования в промышленности и быту. К группе метизов относят болты, винты, гайки, заклепки, шпильки, шурупы и пр.
He is the president of the United States. Nobody has the right to cut him off! I don’t care who recommends him not to. If he wants to answer he is # “1” I charge.
He is the president. If somebody cuts him off they should be taken down. If your hiding an illness or incompetence on the presidents part all involved should be held accountable at the highest court.
Biden is President and owes the ppl answers to questions.
he is an idiot in charge if trump did that the demorats would want him lynched!! demorats are liars in charge!!
You should be asking WHO is handling #1 ? The “ppl” need to know who is running The United States of America.
Propecia Medica Sin Receta
Plaquenil
Сериал и фильмов о Чернобыль было очень много, все они по-своему интересны. Однако именно американский канал HBO создал действительно интересный. Смотреть сериал чернобыль. Смотреть новые сериалы.
idiots in charge
Чернобыль (2019) сериал. Chernobyl. Чернобыль / Chernobyl (сериал). Чернобыль сериал хорошего качества онлайн. Новые вышедшие сериалы.
Мини-сериал HBO об аварии на Чернобыльской АЭС. Смотреть сериал чернобыль. Сериалы новые бесплатно хорошие.
lavetra
order cialis online cheap
Если HBO за пять серий попытались охватить все произошедшее, рассказать, что же такое Чернобыль. Смотреть бесплатно сериал чернобыль. Смотреть новые сериалы 2021.
Мини-сериал HBO об аварии на Чернобыльской АЭС. Смотреть сериал чернобыль. Сериалы новые качество.
Achat Amoxicillin Pilule Pharmacie Patch Et
Чернобыль от HBO: смотреть онлайн Чернобыль сериал онлайн. Новая жизнь сериал.
Тогда мы еще не знали, что этот сериал снимает HBO” Чернобыль сериал смотреть бесплатно в хорошем качестве. Новые сериалы смотреть онлайн бесплатно в хорошем.
Plaquenil
Если HBO за пять серий попытались охватить все произошедшее, рассказать, что же такое Чернобыль. Сериал чернобыль зона отчуждения. Смотреть новые сериалы 2021 уже вышедшие.
https://buylasixshop.com/ – Lasix
Чернобыль (2019) сериал. Chernobyl. Чернобыль / Chernobyl (сериал). Сериал чернобыль 1 сезон. Новые сериалы в хорошем качестве.
https://buypriligyhop.com/ – priligy reddit
hydroxychloroquine tablets hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets
Мини-сериал HBO об аварии на Чернобыльской АЭС. Сериал чернобыль 2019. Смотреть бесплатно лучшие новые сериалы.
Чернобыль от HBO: смотреть онлайн Чернобыль зона отчуждения сериал. Новые вышедшие сериалы.
tadalafil generic from canada
hydroxychloroquine update today
buy viagra cream online
Сериал и фильмов о Чернобыль было очень много, все они по-своему интересны. Однако именно американский канал HBO создал действительно интересный. Чернобыль сериал онлайн. Новые серии сериалов.
Vendo Cialis Originale
Чернобыль от HBO: смотреть онлайн Лучшие сериалы чернобыль. Новые сериалы в хорошем качестве.
where can i buy stromectol
Тогда мы еще не знали, что этот сериал снимает HBO” Чернобыль сериал хорошего качества онлайн. Новые сериалы 2021 смотреть бесплатно.