Why the Justice Department Is Suing Georgia

The US Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over a Republican-backed law designed to limit voter fraud.

“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color,” argues Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R) in March, the law adds new voter ID requirements, tightens rules for absentee and mail-in voting, expands early voting access, and prevents bystanders from offering food to people waiting in line at polling stations.

Georgia’s law is among several proposals introduced by Republicans to uphold election integrity following the controversial 2020 election; at least 20 have been signed into law.

Garland went on to argue that because minority voters in Georgia are more likely to vote in person, they often experience long wait times and deserve to be offered food and drink.

Keep in mind the new law does not prohibit voters from bringing their own food and/or beverages with them and only applies to voters standing within 150 feet of a polling station.

The passing of the new law was “rushed,” continues Garland. “These legislative actions occurred at a time when the Black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase, and after a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state, particularly for absentee voting, which Black voters are now more likely to use than white voters.”

Voter turnout was high across the board because traditional restrictions were eased in the name of COVID-19. With more than three years to prepare for the next presidential election, I fail to see how any new rules could prevent a US resident who wants to vote from voting.

Nonetheless, Garland has vowed to expand the number of voter enfranchisement lawyers at the Justice Department in order to examine voting laws that other states have passed.

In response to the lawsuit, Governor Kemp accused the Biden Administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department to carry out the Biden Administraiton’s “far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy.”

Author’s Note: Ironically, Kemp and Garland are both fighting for the right of all eligible citizens to vote. The difference here is that Kemp understands restrictions are necessary in order to prevent fraud while Garland wants to open the polls to everyone.

Democrats will always push for relaxed voting procedures becuase ineligible voters who make it to the polls undetected are more likely to vote for Democrats.