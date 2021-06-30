Why the Justice Department Is Suing Georgia

The US Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over a Republican-backed law designed to limit voter fraud.
“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color,” argues Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Signed by Governor Brian Kemp (R) in March, the law adds new voter ID requirements, tightens rules for absentee and mail-in voting, expands early voting access, and prevents bystanders from offering food to people waiting in line at polling stations.
Georgia’s law is among several proposals introduced by Republicans to uphold election integrity following the controversial 2020 election; at least 20 have been signed into law.
Garland went on to argue that because minority voters in Georgia are more likely to vote in person, they often experience long wait times and deserve to be offered food and drink.
Keep in mind the new law does not prohibit voters from bringing their own food and/or beverages with them and only applies to voters standing within 150 feet of a polling station.
The passing of the new law was “rushed,” continues Garland. “These legislative actions occurred at a time when the Black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase, and after a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state, particularly for absentee voting, which Black voters are now more likely to use than white voters.”
Voter turnout was high across the board because traditional restrictions were eased in the name of COVID-19. With more than three years to prepare for the next presidential election, I fail to see how any new rules could prevent a US resident who wants to vote from voting.
Nonetheless, Garland has vowed to expand the number of voter enfranchisement lawyers at the Justice Department in order to examine voting laws that other states have passed.
In response to the lawsuit, Governor Kemp accused the Biden Administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department to carry out the Biden Administraiton’s “far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy.”
Author’s Note: Ironically, Kemp and Garland are both fighting for the right of all eligible citizens to vote. The difference here is that Kemp understands restrictions are necessary in order to prevent fraud while Garland wants to open the polls to everyone.
Democrats will always push for relaxed voting procedures becuase ineligible voters who make it to the polls undetected are more likely to vote for Democrats.
DOCUMENTED FACTS:
After the 2020 United States presidential election, the campaign for incumbent President Donald Trump and others filed and lost ALL 86 lawsuits contesting election processes, vote counting, and the vote certification process in multiple states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Among the judges who dismissed the aforementioned lawsuits were judges appointed by Trump himself.
When it comes to “Election Crimes and Security” I suggest you search it and find out from the FBI what is a crime and what is not.
By the way Edward Snodgrass, who is a Republican Porter Township trustee, has admitted to forging his dead father’s signature on an absentee ballot and then voting again as himself, court records and other sources revealed.
Let’s take a look at Georgia’s Voters Suppression Bill SB202.
1. Voter ID requirement for all mail-in Ballots. To request a mail-in Ballot you first must be on the official county supervisor of elections master listing before mailing one out. To limit access there can be only one drop box for every 100,00 voters in a county and the placement will more than likely favor Republicans. Ballot applications must be received by the clerk no later than 11 days prior to the election.
2. If Republicans do not like an election supervisor’s for any reason and want to replace them with one who favors Republicans they now can. Remember Trump request to find more Republican votes that did NOT exist.
3. Because of changes to in-person voting this is going to create longer lines. In addition groups who want to hand out water or food without wearing any identification to a political party or candidate can no longer give out water or food to anyone on a voter line within the restricted areas. This bill also makes it harder to vote by provisional ballot. Note: There were 17,697 provisional ballots were cast in the 2020 general election and 11,781 were accepted.
4. The bill gave new powers for the State Election Board controlled by Republicans only the chair must be non-partisan.
What will overturn this bill in my opinion is the fact there is a provision in SB202 that any voter can make unlimited challenges to another voter’s qualifications to cast a ballot. In 2020 election a conservative group challenged the eligibility of 360,000 voters. Now there is a real possibility that Progressive will do the same thus creating a nightmare for election officials. In addition the new law allows the Georgia attorney general to set up a hotline for voters to file complaints and allegations of voter intimidation or illegal activity. Georgians may also call anonymously. The attorney general is able to review each allegation to determine if it should be investigated or prosecuted.
Bottom Line the solution to end the nearly 400 Republican new voter suppression laws in Red states is going to force the Democrats to support S.4263 – 116th Congress (2019-2020): John Lewis Voting Rights. Now that they have the last hold out Joe Manchin’s who has said he will support the bill. That means that Democrats will have a unified Senate to pass it. We could also see court challenges on all sides. Note: One Republican has also supported this bill in the past Lisa Murkowski
If the congressional filibuster is ended the Democrats could be forced to add two new states (4 additional Senate seats) and add 4 new seats to the Supreme Court bringing it from 9 to 13 justices. All this is happening because Donald Trump attempted an insurrection which failed to overturn the 81+Million voters who voted Biden.