Woman Fleeing Taliban Reveal New Horrors

A woman who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan reportedly said militants are searching for sex slaves and having sex with corpses.

The woman was a police officer in Afghanistan before fleeing to India following the group’s insurgence into Kabul, she said.

Women were either taken or shot, she added.

“They rape dead bodies too,” the woman told News 18, according to a report from India’s North-Eastern Chronicle. “They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive. … Can you imagine this?”

“When we were there, we received numerous warnings,” the woman, only identified as Muskan, continued. “If you go to work, you are under threat. Your family is under threat. After one warning, they would stop giving any warning.”

She said the Taliban wanted to “get their hands on every woman from every family,” according to the report.

Though Taliban leaders have said they would respect women’s rights in Afghanistan, reports of Taliban militants beating people for wearing Western apparel surfaced this week, as well as a report of a woman being killed for not wearing a burqa.

One woman was “put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters,” said former Afghan Judge Najla Ayoubi.

