Woman Fleeing Taliban Reveal New Horrors

A woman who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan reportedly said militants are searching for sex slaves and having sex with corpses.
The woman was a police officer in Afghanistan before fleeing to India following the group’s insurgence into Kabul, she said.
Women were either taken or shot, she added.
“They rape dead bodies too,” the woman told News 18, according to a report from India’s North-Eastern Chronicle. “They don’t care whether the person is dead or alive. … Can you imagine this?”
“When we were there, we received numerous warnings,” the woman, only identified as Muskan, continued. “If you go to work, you are under threat. Your family is under threat. After one warning, they would stop giving any warning.”
She said the Taliban wanted to “get their hands on every woman from every family,” according to the report.
Though Taliban leaders have said they would respect women’s rights in Afghanistan, reports of Taliban militants beating people for wearing Western apparel surfaced this week, as well as a report of a woman being killed for not wearing a burqa.
One woman was “put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters,” said former Afghan Judge Najla Ayoubi.
—
14 CommentsLeave a Reply
And these are the people Biden trusts. A tiger never changes their stripes. The Taliban have been the same since the 7th century and they will never change because they like the power and authority they have over their people. Reminds me of the Democrat party in our country. Impeach Biden and throw every authoritarian Democrat and RINO to the curb.
thank you Lorraine! i’ve known exactly what you’re talking about for years. this muslim shit has been causing trouble since the crusades. and don’t forget creepy joe’s deals with iran. . but we’re not supposed to remember all that ’cause of their attempts to change history
This whole disaster is a true reflection of the democratic party as a whole. It’s no secret that biden can not do much of anything on his own. There is always talk of his handlers. These handlers are the democratic party. Patriotic Americans need to do what is needed to be done and vote out every democrat tat comes up to election.
